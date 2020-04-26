Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avangrid, Inc. is an energy and utility company. The company operates regulated utilities, electricity generation and natural gas storage primarily in the United States. Avangrid, Inc. is based in New Gloucester, United States. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Avangrid from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Avangrid from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Avangrid from a b+ rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Avangrid has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $51.00.

NYSE:AGR opened at $44.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.36. Avangrid has a one year low of $35.62 and a one year high of $57.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Avangrid had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 4.33%. Avangrid’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Avangrid will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio is 81.11%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit X LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 8,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC grew its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 8,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 23,127 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,340,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.02% of the company’s stock.

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

