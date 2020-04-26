Solvay (OTCMKTS:SVYSF) Stock Price Up 4.4%

Solvay SA (OTCMKTS:SVYSF) shares shot up 4.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $72.00 and last traded at $72.00, 248 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 64% from the average session volume of 688 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.97.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.14 and its 200-day moving average is $100.31.

About Solvay (OTCMKTS:SVYSF)

Solvay SA operates as an advanced materials and specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through for segments: Advanced Materials, Advanced Formulations, Performance Chemicals, and Corporate & Business Services. The Advanced Materials segment offers specialty polymers, including aromatic polymers, high barrier polymers, and fluoropolymers for the electronics, automotive, aircraft, and healthcare industries; and composite materials for civil and military aircraft manufacturers, as well as various industrial markets.

