Solvay (OTCMKTS:SVYSF) Stock Price Up 4.4%

Posted by on Apr 26th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Solvay SA (OTCMKTS:SVYSF) shares shot up 4.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $72.00 and last traded at $72.00, 248 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 64% from the average session volume of 688 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.97.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.14 and its 200-day moving average is $100.31.

About Solvay (OTCMKTS:SVYSF)

Solvay SA operates as an advanced materials and specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through for segments: Advanced Materials, Advanced Formulations, Performance Chemicals, and Corporate & Business Services. The Advanced Materials segment offers specialty polymers, including aromatic polymers, high barrier polymers, and fluoropolymers for the electronics, automotive, aircraft, and healthcare industries; and composite materials for civil and military aircraft manufacturers, as well as various industrial markets.

Further Reading: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Solvay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solvay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Avangrid Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research
Avangrid Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research
Solvay Stock Price Up 4.4%
Solvay Stock Price Up 4.4%
Cribstone Capital Management LLC Trims Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF
Cribstone Capital Management LLC Trims Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF
Bristol-Myers Squibb Co Shares Sold by Cribstone Capital Management LLC
Bristol-Myers Squibb Co Shares Sold by Cribstone Capital Management LLC
Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF Holdings Trimmed by Cribstone Capital Management LLC
Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF Holdings Trimmed by Cribstone Capital Management LLC
Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. Decreases Holdings in Paypal Holdings Inc
Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. Decreases Holdings in Paypal Holdings Inc


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report