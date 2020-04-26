Cribstone Capital Management LLC Trims Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Cribstone Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 78.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 9,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 29.2% during the first quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 6,804 shares during the last quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $281,000. Smith Salley & Associates raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 53,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 12,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter.

BATS IEFA opened at $51.62 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.42.

