Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Cribstone Capital Management LLC

Cribstone Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 37.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 661 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Cribstone Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BMY. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.6% in the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 4,038 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,229 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corundum Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 5,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Societe Generale downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Citigroup upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.58.

Shares of NYSE:BMY opened at $62.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $137.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.51. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 52 week low of $42.48 and a 52 week high of $68.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.34. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 31.85%. The business had revenue of $7.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.38%.

In other news, EVP John E. Elicker sold 15,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total transaction of $964,263.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,579,212.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

