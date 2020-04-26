Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDC) Holdings Trimmed by Cribstone Capital Management LLC

Cribstone Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDC) by 61.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,322 shares during the quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF were worth $50,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FNDC. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF by 104.2% during the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter.

FNDC opened at $24.88 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.13. Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.07 and a fifty-two week high of $33.50.

Read More: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.