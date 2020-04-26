Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. Decreases Holdings in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 19.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,918 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,655 shares during the period. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Paypal were worth $662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Davis R M Inc. increased its holdings in Paypal by 10.1% during the first quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 3,597 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Paypal by 3.6% in the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 128,328 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,286,000 after purchasing an additional 4,454 shares in the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Paypal by 2.5% in the first quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 4,938 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Paypal by 340.0% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 330 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Paypal by 5.2% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,501,986 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $143,800,000 after purchasing an additional 74,242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Paypal stock opened at $120.18 on Friday. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $82.07 and a 1 year high of $124.45. The firm has a market cap of $135.17 billion, a PE ratio of 58.06, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.45.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.94 billion. Paypal had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO John D. Rainey sold 5,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total value of $669,559.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,225,032.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 92,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.63, for a total transaction of $9,977,301.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 174,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,749,253.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 242,074 shares of company stock valued at $26,220,554. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Paypal from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Paypal from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Paypal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Paypal in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.82.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

