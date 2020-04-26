Davis R M Inc. Has $523,000 Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Davis R M Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 34.9% in the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 3,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.3% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 71,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,404,000 after buying an additional 2,262 shares during the last quarter. USA Mutuals Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 5.6% in the third quarter. USA Mutuals Advisors Inc. now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,695,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,352,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,729,968,000 after buying an additional 1,511,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SWS Partners bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the third quarter valued at about $603,000. Institutional investors own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on PM shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Philip Morris International from $99.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Panmure Gordon upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.69.

Shares of PM opened at $73.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.84. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.01 and a 52-week high of $90.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.89.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 84.38% and a net margin of 9.75%. The business had revenue of $7.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd were given a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 20th. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.35%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.17%.

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Marc S. Firestone sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $1,897,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total value of $4,375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 882,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,208,687.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

