Davis R M Inc. Has $232,000 Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Davis R M Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 11.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,713 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of American Express by 4.2% during the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 84,551 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $7,238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of American Express by 145.9% during the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 536 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. raised its stake in shares of American Express by 15.3% during the first quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 2,440 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of American Express by 2.6% during the first quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,032 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in shares of American Express by 47.4% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 3,040 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Richard Petrino sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.83, for a total transaction of $461,405.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,696 shares in the company, valued at $1,541,883.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,918 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.05, for a total transaction of $2,762,221.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,217,706.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,068 shares of company stock valued at $7,129,502 in the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of American Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of American Express from $144.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of American Express from $146.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of American Express from $119.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.27.

Shares of AXP stock opened at $83.17 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $88.42 and a 200-day moving average of $114.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. American Express has a 12-month low of $67.00 and a 12-month high of $138.13. The company has a market capitalization of $66.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.22.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The payment services company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.29. American Express had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The company had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that American Express will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is 20.98%.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

