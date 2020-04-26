Davis R M Inc. Has $344,000 Stock Holdings in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Davis R M Inc. lifted its position in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 10.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,597 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Paypal were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Paypal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,200,247,000. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Paypal by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,277,408 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,301,577,000 after buying an additional 3,307,791 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Paypal by 628.7% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,090,645 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $334,315,000 after buying an additional 2,666,505 shares during the period. Melvin Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Paypal by 450.0% during the 4th quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 2,200,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $237,974,000 after buying an additional 1,800,000 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Paypal by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,299,160 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $465,041,000 after buying an additional 1,776,796 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of Paypal in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Paypal from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Paypal from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Paypal from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Paypal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Paypal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.82.

PYPL stock opened at $120.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $102.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.45. Paypal Holdings Inc has a one year low of $82.07 and a one year high of $124.45. The stock has a market cap of $135.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.94.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. Paypal had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 13.84%. The company had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Paypal news, CFO John D. Rainey sold 5,460 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total value of $669,559.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,845 shares in the company, valued at $13,225,032.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total value of $2,415,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 620,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,978,530.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 242,074 shares of company stock valued at $26,220,554. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

