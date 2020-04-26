Davis R M Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Davis R M Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,995 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 536 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TD. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 471.3% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 777 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 669 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 48.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

TD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Canaccord Genuity lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Cfra dropped their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $78.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

Shares of NYSE TD opened at $38.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $69.91 billion, a PE ratio of 7.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.00. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of $33.74 and a fifty-two week high of $59.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.40 and a 200-day moving average of $52.68.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The bank reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $10.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.15 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 20.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a $0.597 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.14%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 44.73%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

Featured Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD).

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.