Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. Buys 1,197 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,124 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MRK. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,200,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 25,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,531 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 147,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $349,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 5,895,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,261,000 after acquiring an additional 291,954 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $81.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.69 and a 200 day moving average of $84.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.55. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.25 and a 12-month high of $92.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 49.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.01%.

Several research firms have issued reports on MRK. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $89.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Finally, Argus reduced their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.73.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

