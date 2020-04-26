Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 624,471 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 50,535 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Target worth $58,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TGT. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Target during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee lifted its stake in shares of Target by 118.2% in the 4th quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 240 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Retirement Network acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TGT shares. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Target from $127.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.92.

In other Target news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $64,362.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $982,668. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total transaction of $49,958.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGT opened at $107.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $70.03 and a 12-month high of $130.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $101.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.65.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. Target had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The firm had revenue of $23.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Target’s payout ratio is currently 41.31%.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

