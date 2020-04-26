Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. Purchases 15 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. increased its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,778 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth approximately $333,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.4% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,809 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,340,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,764,670 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,341,133,000 after acquiring an additional 81,768 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% during the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 6,634 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,087,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 7.3% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 322 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on GOOG. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,625.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Cfra lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,737.00 to $1,761.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,540.86.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 60 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,457.16, for a total value of $87,429.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,378.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 45 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,151.24, for a total transaction of $51,805.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,839.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,820,434 shares of company stock valued at $119,224,927 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG opened at $1,279.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $877.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,190.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,317.39. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $1,013.54 and a 52-week high of $1,532.11.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The business had revenue of $46.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.87 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $10.95 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 45.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

