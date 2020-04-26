Davis R M Inc. Lowers Holdings in J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM)

Davis R M Inc. lowered its holdings in J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) by 21.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in J M Smucker were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SJM. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of J M Smucker by 87.5% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of J M Smucker by 963.0% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of J M Smucker in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of J M Smucker in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of J M Smucker in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded J M Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $112.00 price objective on shares of J M Smucker in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on J M Smucker from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein raised J M Smucker from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on J M Smucker from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. J M Smucker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.69.

NYSE:SJM opened at $117.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.33. J M Smucker Co has a 52-week low of $91.88 and a 52-week high of $128.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.32 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 0.14.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.12. J M Smucker had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.26 earnings per share. J M Smucker’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that J M Smucker Co will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. J M Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.46%.

In other news, CFO Mark R. Belgya sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $82,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,383,620. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

