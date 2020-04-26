Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $32.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.97% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation is a commercial-stage biotech company. It develops and commercializes immune-driven clinical products to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. The company’s product pipeline includes immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ and cellular therapy which are in clinical stage. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation is based in Seattle, Washington. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.17.

ADPT opened at $29.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.27. Adaptive Biotechnologies has a 12 month low of $15.19 and a 12 month high of $55.12.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $24.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.64 million. Equities research analysts predict that Adaptive Biotechnologies will post -1 EPS for the current year.

In other Adaptive Biotechnologies news, major shareholder Viking Global Performance Llc sold 4,912,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total value of $122,724,217.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chad M. Robins sold 5,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.89, for a total value of $127,268.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,889,300 shares in the company, valued at $43,246,077. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,398,499 shares of company stock worth $135,968,300. 34.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,562,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 76.9% during the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 101,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after acquiring an additional 44,320 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 792,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,492,000 after acquiring an additional 200,872 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 81.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 449,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,460,000 after acquiring an additional 202,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 99.9% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,071,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,072,000 after acquiring an additional 535,571 shares in the last quarter. 68.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer research questions that inform current and future clinical trials, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

