Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NCA) Trading Down 1.1%

Apr 26th, 2020

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NCA) shares were down 1.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.45 and last traded at $9.51, approximately 69,414 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 31% from the average daily volume of 52,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.62.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.37.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0265 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Foundation Advisors raised its holdings in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 697,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,423,000 after purchasing an additional 12,020 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 446,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,755,000 after buying an additional 14,994 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 308,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,288,000 after buying an additional 72,505 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 105,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 20,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 10.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 88,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 8,493 shares in the last quarter. 12.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NCA)

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

