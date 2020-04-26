International Petroleum (TSE:IPCO) Shares Down 7.2%

Posted by on Apr 26th, 2020

Shares of International Petroleum Corp (TSE:IPCO) dropped 7.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$1.90 and last traded at C$1.92, approximately 26,585 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 48,271 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.07.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IPCO. Scotiabank raised their price objective on International Petroleum from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on International Petroleum from C$3.50 to C$2.75 in a report on Friday, April 3rd.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $298.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$4.47.

About International Petroleum (TSE:IPCO)

International Petroleum Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company. The company holds interests in a portfolio of oil and gas assets located in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Canada; Bertam, Malaysia; and Paris and Aquitaine Basins, France. As at December 31, 2018, it had proved and probable reserves of 288 million barrels of oil equivalents.

