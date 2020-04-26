Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Inv Trst (LON:DSM) Trading Up 12.8%

Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Inv Trst PLC (LON:DSM) was up 12.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 45 ($0.59) and last traded at GBX 48.50 ($0.64), approximately 25,551 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 48,572 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 43 ($0.57).

The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 48.10 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 63.57.

Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Inv Trst Company Profile (LON:DSM)

Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust PLC is a United Kingdom-based closed-end investment company. The investment objective of the Company is to generate capital growth for shareholders over the long term, from a focused portfolio of micro-cap companies (those whose market capitalizations are under British Pound 150 million at the time of investment) targeting a compound return of 15% per annum over the long term.

