Sqn Secured Income Fund (LON:SSIF) Trading Up 0.7%

Sqn Secured Income Fund PLC (LON:SSIF)’s stock price was up 0.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 74.77 ($0.98) and last traded at GBX 74.50 ($0.98), approximately 6,765 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 10,006 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 73.95 ($0.97).

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 77.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 82.64.

Get Sqn Secured Income Fund alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of GBX 0.58 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.77%.

SQN Secured Income Fund plc, formerly The SME Loan Fund PLC, is an investment company. The investment objective of the Company is to provide shareholders with attractive risk adjusted returns through investment, predominantly in a range of secured loans and other secured loan-based instruments originated through a variety of channels and diversified by way of asset class, geography and duration.

See Also: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Sqn Secured Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sqn Secured Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.