Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NJV) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NJV) shares traded down 1.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $12.40 and last traded at $12.43, 7,400 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 17% from the average session volume of 6,304 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.60.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.62.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a $0.031 dividend. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NJV) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

About Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NJV)

Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc It is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of New Jersey. It primarily invests its assets in a portfolio of municipal securities with an objective to provide current income exempt from regular federal and New Jersey income taxes.

