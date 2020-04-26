Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NJV) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NJV) shares traded down 1.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $12.40 and last traded at $12.43, 7,400 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 17% from the average session volume of 6,304 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.60.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.62.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a $0.031 dividend. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th.
About Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NJV)
Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc It is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of New Jersey. It primarily invests its assets in a portfolio of municipal securities with an objective to provide current income exempt from regular federal and New Jersey income taxes.
