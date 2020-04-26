Nuveen Pennsylvania Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NPN) Shares Up 0.1%

Nuveen Pennsylvania Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NPN) rose 0.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $13.01 and last traded at $13.00, approximately 13,100 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 306% from the average daily volume of 3,230 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.99.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.15.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0305 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%.

Nuveen Pennsylvania Municipal Value Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of Pennsylvania. The fund primarily invests its assets in a portfolio of municipal securities with an objective to provide current income exempt from regular federal and Pennsylvania income taxes.

