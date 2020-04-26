MGT Capital Investments (OTCMKTS:MGTI) Trading Up 1.3%

Posted by on Apr 26th, 2020

MGT Capital Investments Inc. (OTCMKTS:MGTI)’s stock price was up 1.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.02 and last traded at $0.02, approximately 2,860,315 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 4,174,358 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.02.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.02.

About MGT Capital Investments (OTCMKTS:MGTI)

MGT Capital Investments, Inc engages in bitcoin mining operations in the Wenatchee Valley area of central Washington. At March 30, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 500 miners located in a leased facility in Quincy, Washington; and 4,200 miners located in a leased facility in Sweden, as well as operated approximately 2,100 miners in the Sweden location.

