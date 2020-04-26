Nuveen NY Select Tax-Free Income Portfol (NYSE:NXN) Shares Down 1.2%

Nuveen NY Select Tax-Free Income Portfol (NYSE:NXN)’s stock price traded down 1.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $12.43 and last traded at $12.45, 8,713 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 9% from the average session volume of 9,590 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.60.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.68.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a $0.0395 dividend. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nuveen NY Select Tax-Free Income Portfol stock. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen NY Select Tax-Free Income Portfol (NYSE:NXN) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,345 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC owned about 4.50% of Nuveen NY Select Tax-Free Income Portfol worth $2,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 9.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nuveen NY Select Tax-Free Income Portfol Company Profile (NYSE:NXN)

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

