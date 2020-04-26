IGS Capital Group (OTCMKTS:IGSC) Stock Price Down 72.3%

Shares of IGS Capital Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:IGSC) were down 72.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.01 and last traded at $0.01, approximately 251 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 450 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.04.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.06.

IGS Capital Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IGSC)

IGS Capital Group Limited, through its subsidiary, IGS Mart SDN BHD, operates a convenient store in Malaysia. It operates its store under the Like Mart name. The company was formerly known as Sancon Resources Recovery, Inc and changed its name to IGS Capital Group Limited in June 2017. The company is based in Petaling Jaya, Malaysia.

