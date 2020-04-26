Oak Ridge Financial Services (OTCMKTS:BKOR) Shares Down 0.5%

Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BKOR) was down 0.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $11.10 and last traded at $11.10, approximately 2,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 6,838 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.16.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Oak Ridge Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th.

Get Oak Ridge Financial Services alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.93 and a 200-day moving average of $14.67. The stock has a market cap of $29.14 million, a PE ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 0.94.

Oak Ridge Financial Services (OTCMKTS:BKOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.93 million for the quarter.

Oak Ridge Financial Services Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BKOR)

Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Bank of Oak Ridge that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts; and provides home loans, refinancing, reverse mortgages, home equity loans, business term loans, and business lines of credit, as well as credit cards.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Oak Ridge Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oak Ridge Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.