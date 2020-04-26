Empresas ICA SAB de CV (OTCMKTS:ICAYY) Trading 536.4% Higher

Empresas ICA SAB de CV (OTCMKTS:ICAYY)’s share price rose 536.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.01 and last traded at $0.01, approximately 1,000 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 6,567 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.00.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.01.

About Empresas ICA SAB de CV (OTCMKTS:ICAYY)

Empresas ICA, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in construction and related activities for the public and private sectors. The company operates through five segments: Civil Construction, Industrial Construction, Airports, Concessions, and Corporate and Other. The Civil Construction segment focuses on the construction of infrastructure projects, such as roads, highways, transportation facilities, bridges, dams, hydroelectric plants, prisons, tunnels, canals, airports, hospitals, and athletic complexes in Mexico, as well as in other parts of Latin America, the Caribbean, Asia, and the United States.

