Iteknik (OTCMKTS:ITKH) Shares Up 75%

Posted by on Apr 26th, 2020

Shares of Iteknik Holding Corp (OTCMKTS:ITKH) were up 75% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.00 and last traded at $0.00, approximately 8,959,280 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 654% from the average daily volume of 1,188,306 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.00.

Iteknik Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ITKH)

iTeknik Holding Corporation, through its subsidiary, Send Global Corporation, provides wholesale and retail telecommunications services and products worldwide. Its services include voice over Internet protocol origination and termination; A-Z routing and switching; wholesale carrier routing services; Web-based reseller solutions; prepaid calling solutions; international cellular calling; and retail point of sale solutions.

