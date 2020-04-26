Mobiquity Technologies (OTCMKTS:MOBQ) Trading Down 23.8%

Mobiquity Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS:MOBQ)’s share price traded down 23.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.02 and last traded at $0.02, 2,669,500 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 487% from the average session volume of 455,035 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.03.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.08.

Mobiquity Technologies (OTCMKTS:MOBQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.07 million during the quarter. Mobiquity Technologies had a negative net margin of 450.38% and a negative return on equity of 1,090.73%.

Mobiquity Technologies, Inc operates as a mobile advertising technology company primarily in the United States. It provides location-based data and insights on consumer's real-world behavior and trends for use in marketing and research; and accurate and scaled solution for mobile data collection and analysis.

