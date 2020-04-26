Advance Gold (CVE:AAX) Trading Up 6.7%

Shares of Advance Gold Corp (CVE:AAX) were up 6.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, approximately 159,400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 190,737 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The stock has a market cap of $2.82 million and a P/E ratio of -8.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.07 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.10.

Advance Gold Company Profile (CVE:AAX)

Advance Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, explores for and evaluates mineral properties in Canada, Kenya, and Mexico. It holds a 100% interest in the Tabasquena silver mine located in Zacatecas, Mexico; a 100% interest in the Venaditas silver project located in Ojocaliente, Mexico; and a 13.5% interest in the Kakamega advanced gold project located in Kenya, East Africa.

