Advance Gold (CVE:AAX) Trading Up 6.7%

Posted by on Apr 26th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Shares of Advance Gold Corp (CVE:AAX) were up 6.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, approximately 159,400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 190,737 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The stock has a market cap of $2.82 million and a P/E ratio of -8.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.07 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.10.

Advance Gold Company Profile (CVE:AAX)

Advance Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, explores for and evaluates mineral properties in Canada, Kenya, and Mexico. It holds a 100% interest in the Tabasquena silver mine located in Zacatecas, Mexico; a 100% interest in the Venaditas silver project located in Ojocaliente, Mexico; and a 13.5% interest in the Kakamega advanced gold project located in Kenya, East Africa.

Further Reading: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund Trading Down 1.1%
Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund Trading Down 1.1%
International Petroleum Shares Down 7.2%
International Petroleum Shares Down 7.2%
Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Inv Trst Trading Up 12.8%
Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Inv Trst Trading Up 12.8%
Sqn Secured Income Fund Trading Up 0.7%
Sqn Secured Income Fund Trading Up 0.7%
Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund Stock Price Down 1.3%
Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund Stock Price Down 1.3%
Nuveen Pennsylvania Municipal Value Fund Shares Up 0.1%
Nuveen Pennsylvania Municipal Value Fund Shares Up 0.1%


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report