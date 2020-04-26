AnalytixInsight (CVE:ALY) Shares Down 5.2%

AnalytixInsight Inc (CVE:ALY)’s stock price was down 5.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.28 and last traded at C$0.28, approximately 7,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 62,648 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.29.

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.28 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.87.

AnalytixInsight Company Profile (CVE:ALY)

AnalytixInsight Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers financial research and content for investors, information providers, finance portals, and media. The company operates capitalcube, an online portal that offers company analysis, such as fundamental research, portfolio evaluation, and screening tools on approximately 50,000 global equities.

