Empire Industries (CVE:EIL) Stock Price Down 2.4%

Empire Industries Ltd. (CVE:EIL) dropped 2.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.21, approximately 2,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 72,622 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

The stock has a market cap of $33.06 million and a PE ratio of -0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.25 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.38.

Empire Industries Company Profile (CVE:EIL)

Empire Industries Ltd. designs, builds, supplies, and installs premium entertainment attractions and ride systems for the entertainment industry. The company's Media-Based Attractions segment designs and manufactures complex ride systems, telescopes, and custom machinery and equipment; and provides parts and service of amusement park attractions.

