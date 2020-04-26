Sparta Capital (CVE:SAY) Trading Down 16.7%

Shares of Sparta Capital Ltd (CVE:SAY) traded down 16.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, 50,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 40% from the average session volume of 83,394 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.02 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.04.

About Sparta Capital (CVE:SAY)

Sparta Capital Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, sale, and service of a range of complementary products. The company is involved in the optimization of energy consumption in the commercial and manufacturing sectors; construction and energy through biomass conversion; energy conservation in mining; and energy savings in transportation.

Read More: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Sparta Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sparta Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.