Sparta Capital (CVE:SAY) Trading Down 16.7%

Posted by on Apr 26th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Shares of Sparta Capital Ltd (CVE:SAY) traded down 16.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, 50,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 40% from the average session volume of 83,394 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.02 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.04.

About Sparta Capital (CVE:SAY)

Sparta Capital Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, sale, and service of a range of complementary products. The company is involved in the optimization of energy consumption in the commercial and manufacturing sectors; construction and energy through biomass conversion; energy conservation in mining; and energy savings in transportation.

Read More: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Sparta Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sparta Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund Trading Down 1.1%
Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund Trading Down 1.1%
International Petroleum Shares Down 7.2%
International Petroleum Shares Down 7.2%
Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Inv Trst Trading Up 12.8%
Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Inv Trst Trading Up 12.8%
Sqn Secured Income Fund Trading Up 0.7%
Sqn Secured Income Fund Trading Up 0.7%
Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund Stock Price Down 1.3%
Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund Stock Price Down 1.3%
Nuveen Pennsylvania Municipal Value Fund Shares Up 0.1%
Nuveen Pennsylvania Municipal Value Fund Shares Up 0.1%


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report