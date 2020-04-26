Wolfden Resources (CVE:WLF) Shares Down 5%

Wolfden Resources Corp (CVE:WLF)’s stock price was down 5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10, approximately 4,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 130,574 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Separately, Beacon Securities reiterated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Wolfden Resources in a report on Tuesday, January 21st.

The firm has a market cap of $12.94 million and a P/E ratio of -5.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.11.

Wolfden Resources (CVE:WLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Analysts predict that Wolfden Resources Corp will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About Wolfden Resources (CVE:WLF)

Wolfden Resources Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in North America. The company explores for base metal deposits. Its primarily focuses on developing the Pickett Mountain project that covers approximately 6800 acres of land located in Penobscot County, northern Maine.

