DealNet Capital (CVE:DLS) Trading 4.2% Higher

Shares of DealNet Capital Corp (CVE:DLS) shot up 4.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, 229,580 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 5% from the average session volume of 218,792 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The company has a quick ratio of 5.31, a current ratio of 5.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 562.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.06 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.07. The firm has a market cap of $9.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.33.

DealNet Capital Company Profile (CVE:DLS)

Dealnet Capital Corp. operates in consumer finance and engagement businesses in Canada and the United States. It operates through Consumer Finance and Live Engagement segments. The Consumer Finance segment offers financing solutions through a network of home improvement dealers. This segment engages in the origination, securitization, and servicing of consumer loans and leases.

