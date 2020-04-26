Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:HKMPY) Trading Up 2.1%

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc (OTCMKTS:HKMPY) was up 2.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $57.21 and last traded at $57.21, approximately 200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 507 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.01.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hikma Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.74.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, and markets a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment manufactures, markets, and sells generic injectable products for therapeutic categories, including anti-infective, anaesthetic, central nervous system (CNS), oncology, and pain management, as well as controlled substances and cardiovascular products.

