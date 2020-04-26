1ST BANCSHARES/SH (OTCMKTS:FIBH) Trading Down 4.9%

1ST BANCSHARES/SH (OTCMKTS:FIBH) shares fell 4.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $38.05 and last traded at $38.05, 375 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 57% from the average session volume of 871 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.00.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.89.

1ST BANCSHARES/SH Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FIBH)

First Bancshares Inc (Bellevue, OH) operates as operates as the bank holding company for First National Bank that provides financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the United States. It offers checking, savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

