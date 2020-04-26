Chalice Gold Mines (ASX:CHN) Shares Up 2.4%

Chalice Gold Mines Limited (ASX:CHN) shares rose 2.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as A$1.10 ($0.78) and last traded at A$1.08 ($0.76), approximately 1,496,368 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 410% from the average daily volume of 293,463 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$1.05 ($0.74).

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is A$0.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is A$0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 30.31, a current ratio of 30.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $294.62 million and a PE ratio of -107.50.

Chalice Gold Mines Company Profile (ASX:CHN)

Chalice Gold Mines Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Australia and Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, vanadium, and nickel deposits. Its flagship properties include the Pyramid Hill gold project comprising 3,080 square kilometers located in Victoria, Australia; and the East Cadillac gold project covering an area of 245 square kilometers located in Quebec, Canada.

