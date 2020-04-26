Galena Mining (ASX:G1A) Trading Down 100%

Posted by on Apr 26th, 2020

Galena Mining Ltd (ASX:G1A)’s stock price was down 100% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as A$0.20 ($0.14) and last traded at A$0.20 ($0.14), approximately 33,550 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 107,937 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$132,014.00 ($93,626.95).

The stock has a market capitalization of $76.15 million and a P/E ratio of -11.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 4.93 and a quick ratio of 4.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of A$0.19 and a 200 day moving average price of A$0.27.

In related news, insider Alexander Molyneux acquired 130,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.27 ($0.19) per share, with a total value of A$34,450.00 ($24,432.62). Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 306,498 shares of company stock worth $70,287.

About Galena Mining (ASX:G1A)

Galena Mining Limited engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral projects in Australia. It explores for lead, silver, copper, and gold deposits. The company owns a 100% interest in the Abra Base Metals project located in the Gascoyne region, Western Australia. Its projects also include the Mulgul and the Jillawarra-woodlands projects.

