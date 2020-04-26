First Trust/aberdeen Emerging Oppo (NYSE:FEO) Stock Price Down 0.5%

First Trust/aberdeen Emerging Oppo (NYSE:FEO) dropped 0.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $10.45 and last traded at $10.51, approximately 4,081 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 26,138 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.56.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.25.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 20th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FEO. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of First Trust/aberdeen Emerging Oppo by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 96,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 7,515 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in First Trust/aberdeen Emerging Oppo by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 63,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 18,480 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in First Trust/aberdeen Emerging Oppo by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 40,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 15,828 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust/aberdeen Emerging Oppo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust/aberdeen Emerging Oppo in the fourth quarter worth $147,000.

First Trust/aberdeen Emerging Oppo Company Profile (NYSE:FEO)

First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Inc The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of global emerging countries. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

