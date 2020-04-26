Geopacific Resources (ASX:GPR) Shares Down 100%

Geopacific Resources Ltd (ASX:GPR) was down 100% on Friday . The company traded as low as A$0.36 ($0.25) and last traded at A$0.36 ($0.26), approximately 104,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 814,490 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$545,494.00 ($386,875.18).

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of A$0.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of A$0.24. The stock has a market cap of $62.83 million and a P/E ratio of -5.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 5.31 and a current ratio of 5.54.

About Geopacific Resources (ASX:GPR)

Geopacific Resources Limited engages in the exploration and development of gold and copper deposits in Papua New Guinea and Cambodia. It holds interest in the Woodlark gold project located in Papua New Guinea. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Claremont, Australia.

