Global X Scientific Beta Asia ex-Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:SCIX) Shares Up 0.5%

Global X Scientific Beta Asia ex-Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:SCIX) shot up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $18.55 and last traded at $18.55, 232 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 67% from the average session volume of 701 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.47.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.35 and a 200-day moving average of $22.67.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Global X Scientific Beta Asia ex-Japan ETF stock. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Global X Scientific Beta Asia ex-Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:SCIX) by 41.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,906 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 1.91% of Global X Scientific Beta Asia ex-Japan ETF worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

