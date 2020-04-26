Empire Energy Group (ASX:EEG) Trading Down 5.3%

Empire Energy Group Ltd (ASX:EEG) fell 5.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as A$0.18 ($0.13) and last traded at A$0.18 ($0.13), 32,350 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,150,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$0.19 ($0.13).

The company has a market capitalization of $47.39 million and a P/E ratio of -2.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is A$0.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.08.

About Empire Energy Group (ASX:EEG)

Empire Energy Group Limited, together its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, production, exploration, and sale of oil and natural gas in the United States. It operates through Oil and Gas Operations, Investments, and Other segments. The company holds two exploration licenses and five license applications over 14.6 million acres in the McArthur Basin, in the Northern Territory, Australia.

