Asiabasemetals (CVE:ABZ) Trading Down 100%

Asiabasemetals (CVE:ABZ) shares were down 100% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.30, approximately 600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 2,967 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$963,670.00.

The stock has a market cap of $12.42 million and a P/E ratio of -15.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.33 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.39.

About Asiabasemetals (CVE:ABZ)

AsiaBaseMetals Inc engages in the exploration and development of metals in Canada. The company explores for zinc, iron, cobalt, and lithium deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Gnome zinc project covering an area of 5,868 hectares located in British Columbia; and Jean iron ore project comprising 15 mineral claims covering an area of 1,584 hectares located in the Thunder Bay Mining district of Ontario.

Read More: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for Asiabasemetals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asiabasemetals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.