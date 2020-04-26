IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF (NASDAQ:CSML) Shares Sold by Cribstone Capital Management LLC

Cribstone Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF (NASDAQ:CSML) by 87.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,911 shares during the quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC’s holdings in IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSML opened at $18.31 on Friday. IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $13.30 and a 52-week high of $28.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.42.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a $0.0182 dividend. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

