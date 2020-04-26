SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY) Shares Purchased by Cribstone Capital Management LLC

Cribstone Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,397 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 378,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,310,000 after buying an additional 23,507 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 20,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 95,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,891,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 42,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,052,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SLY opened at $50.77 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.29. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $40.78 and a 12-month high of $74.23.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

