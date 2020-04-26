Cribstone Capital Management LLC Purchases 166 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Cribstone Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,592 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Cribstone Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of UPS. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,483,717 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,334,304,000 after buying an additional 375,783 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,333,183 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,090,158,000 after acquiring an additional 340,415 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in United Parcel Service by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,829,892 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $916,567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176,081 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth $727,585,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,566,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $651,562,000 after purchasing an additional 129,405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UPS opened at $100.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.94. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.00 and a 52 week high of $125.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $95.60 and a 200 day moving average of $109.69.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11. The business had revenue of $20.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.66 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 156.11% and a net margin of 5.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.72 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on UPS shares. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $119.00 to $101.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $124.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Barclays lowered United Parcel Service from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $141.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.76.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

