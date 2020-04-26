Cribstone Capital Management LLC Sells 570 Shares of Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY)

Cribstone Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 570 shares during the period. Cribstone Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in Sanofi by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 7,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank lifted its holdings in Sanofi by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 35,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Sanofi by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Sanofi alerts:

SNY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Sanofi from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Sanofi from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

SNY stock opened at $49.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $124.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.33. Sanofi SA has a 1 year low of $37.62 and a 1 year high of $51.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $10.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.12 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 12.20%. On average, analysts forecast that Sanofi SA will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

Recommended Story: Circuit Breakers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.