Cribstone Capital Management LLC Buys 245 Shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Cribstone Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,229 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Cribstone Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 79.4% during the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, CLS Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 346 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MDT opened at $99.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $128.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $91.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.18. Medtronic PLC has a 1 year low of $72.13 and a 1 year high of $122.15.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 17.11%. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Medtronic PLC will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.38%.

In other Medtronic news, CEO Omar Ishrak acquired 8,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $110.87 per share, for a total transaction of $972,440.77. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MDT. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $126.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Medtronic from $123.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Medtronic from $124.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine lowered Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Medtronic from $128.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.26.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

