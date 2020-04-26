SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Stock Position Increased by Cribstone Capital Management LLC

Cribstone Capital Management LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 35.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares during the period. Cribstone Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,755,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $452,341,000 after buying an additional 987,179 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $12,696,000. Tygh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter worth $9,161,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter worth $4,659,000. Finally, CMH Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the first quarter valued at $3,527,000.

Shares of XBI opened at $97.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.85. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52-week low of $62.94 and a 52-week high of $98.79.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

