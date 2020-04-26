Cribstone Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN)

Cribstone Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 214 shares during the period. Cribstone Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Allergan were worth $515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allergan in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Allergan in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Allergan by 233.3% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Allergan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allergan during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cfra cut shares of Allergan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Allergan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $198.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine raised Allergan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered Allergan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $191.00 to $193.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.26.

Shares of AGN opened at $186.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $61.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.31. Allergan plc has a 12 month low of $114.27 and a 12 month high of $202.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $180.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $5.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.57 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. Allergan had a positive return on equity of 9.82% and a negative net margin of 32.76%. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.29 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Allergan plc will post 17.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be given a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Allergan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.78%.

About Allergan

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International. It offers a portfolio of products in various therapeutic areas, including medical aesthetics and dermatology, eye care, neuroscience, urology, gastrointestinal, women's health, and anti-infective therapeutic products.

